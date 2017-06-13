Second 5k race has a tough act to follow

THE second race of the Gosport 5k Series takes place tonight and it will be a big challenge to beat the standards set in the opener.

Organiser Nick Carter, of Absolute Running, and his top team of volunteers always put on a great show.

Times were fast with good conditions and strong competition, as well as lots of personal bests.

Stubbington Green Runners were to the fore with Rob Arkell first (16min 26sec) and Lewis Banner second (16.30).

Victory’s Paul Mitchinson completed the podium places.

A strong run from Karen Andrews saw her break 19 minutes to finish first lady.

She was pleased to record her time of 18min 56sec.

Tonight’s action starts with a junior 1k race (7.15pm).

Then the 5k takes place along the promenade at 7.30pm.

The race series is managed by Nice Work on behalf of Absolute Running.

Tomorrow night the popular Hayling Billy 5 race takes place at 7.15pm.

This is hosted by Havant-based club Victory and they always put on a great show.

The 350 entry places were snapped up quickly and the race is full.

Then on Sunday Stokes Bay is the setting again for the Gosport Golden Mile and 5k.

This is the flagship event for Absolute Running.

Chichester’s James Baker is set to race both events after winning the 5k last year.

Absolute Running will have a strong team out for the mile with Rob Byrne, Harry Carter, Terry Arnott and Ben Jarvis all set to represent the sports retailer, which is based in Gosport and Southsea.

The Golden Mile is at 10am and the 5k race starts at 10.45am.

Earlier the stars of the future will take centre stage at 9.30am when they run the Junior Golden Mile.