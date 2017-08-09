Shining bright at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Have your say

Trevor Hillier finished first on Saturday with a time of 17min 59sec at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Second place went to Jhon Cosgrove who is continually getting faster and faster.

His time of 18.27 was a new personal best.

He represents Vegan Runners who had a great turnout at Lee parkrun.

Of the Vegan contingent Ceci Musgrave also got a personal best time, while Darren Bailey, Lisa Darrand and Lysanne Broomfield were all first timers to Lee parkrun.

Also representing for Vegan Runners were Tiffany Eneas, Mike Harper and Natalie Symonds.

Meanwhile, Luke Purshouse took fourth place with a new personal best of 18.52.

Fifth was Nikki Moxham as she was first female with her time of 19.10.

Next was Isabelle Hinkley who ran 19.27 and is in the junior 11-to-14 age group.

Third lady Hannah Dodwell set a new personal best of 20.52 and was placed in 21st overall.

In total 359 people finished the parkrun on Saturday.

Neil Coulson, Jade Leahy, Amy Wadhams, Owen Whitefield and Ray Stephenson all completed their 50th parkruns.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am at Marine Parade East.

For more details about how to take part or volunteer to help with the weekly free 5k event see the website.