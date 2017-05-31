Simpson on song at Queen Elizabeth parkrun

Andy Simpson led the way with another good turnout at Queen Elizabeth parkrun.

Stubbington’s Simpson was first finisher on Saturday and he went very close to his best time for the course.

He completed the 5k in a time of 18.06 – just eight seconds outside his quickest.

Gemma Bigg, who runs for Basingstoke and Mid Hants, finished first lady.

She recorded a time of 23.59.

QE parkrun had 108 finishers on Saturday.

The first five finishers were all under 20 minutes and five out of the top 10 were first timers to the event.

Michael Fryer, who finished second overall, and Anna Fryer, who was second lady, were both visitors from Bearbrook Running Club, based in Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire.

This followed on from the very successful fourth anniversary barcode-themed event with a large turnout of runners, volunteers, including pacers, and also plenty of cake.

Queen Elizabeth has one of the nicest courses with great views and provides a friendly, supportive atmosphere.

They are always keen to welcome new runners and also volunteers.

All parkruns are free to take part in and to find out about how to register see the website parkrun.org.uk/queenelizabeth/

Meanwhile, at Havant parkrun it was Stephen Hargreaves and Victory’s Jackie Lloyd who led the way on Saturday.

In total 261 people completed the 5k.

Chichester’s Charlie Benson finished second overall and Emily Hargreaves was second lady.

At Chichester parkrun Conrad Meagher finished first on Saturday with a time of 17.36 and Olivia Toms was first lady (19.58).

Chichester had 188 finishers at Oaklands Park on Saturday.