Stubbington’s newcomers enjoy awesome start to journey

It was graduation day for a group of new runners at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

They have been coached through by Stubbington Green Runners. They all did well and were cheered on by a great turnout from the club.

Phil Hobby, of Stubbington, said: ‘We have 25-plus new runners who have followed a coach led structured programme with Stubbington Green Runners from zero to 5k in eight weeks.

‘They all ran the whole way at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

‘It has been an awesome way to start their running journey.’

Stubbington’s Lewis Banner finished first on Saturday with a time of 18.06.

Chichester’s Charlie Benson made his first appearance at Lee parkrun and ran well to take second position in 18.35, with Colin Trigg, of Stubbington, in third (18.37).

Gosport’s Nikki Moxham finished first lady and was in fourth position (18.58).

Next lady was Angela Richardson with her time of 19.59, while Susan Bryan was third with a good new personal best of 21.49.

Lee had 275 people complete the 5k on Saturday.

There was a big turnout of runners from Stubbington Green to help encourage and support the new runners.

It was a memorable occasion with Cliff and Janet Shaw completing their 100th parkrun together.

They are both members of Stubbington Green Runners.

Cliff has completed 82 of his 100 parkruns at Lee, while Janet has done 83 of her 100 parkruns at Lee.

They ran the parkrun together to celebrate the milestone, finishing in 35.35.

David Woodward also joined the 100 parkrun club.

He finished in position 38 in 22.50 and it was his first run at Lee. His most regular parkrun is Southampton.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun takes place every Saturday at Marine Parade East, PO13 9LB (9am)