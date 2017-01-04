Super show from Baffins Fitclub at Southsea parkrun

It was an excellent start to 2017 for Southsea parkrun as they hosted a spectacular event on New Year’s Day.

Baffins Fitclub had a superb turnout as they helped mark the occasion in style.

Southsea parkrun held an extra event on New Year's Day. Bob and Sarah Platts, along with David Poole took part. Picture: Habibur Rahman (170001-55)

Sarah Platts recorded a new personal best of 27.33 and Bob Platts completed the Southsea 5k event for the first time finishing in 23.08.

David Poole was another first timer to the event from the Baffins Fitclub.

He finished in 20.20, while Maxine Bailey ran 27.36 on her Southsea parkrun debut.

Kevin Payce and Julie Turnbull both beat their personal bests to get 2017 up and running in style.

Payce finished in 36.37 and Turnbull ran 33.52.

It was a bright start to the year for Jane Carr, of Portsmouth Joggers, who also trains with Baffins Fitclub as well.

She finished in a new personal best of 24.05.

Angela Agate, of Denmead Striders, beat her personal best as she recorded a time of 22.45.

Southsea had 194 people with Adam Barlow first and Jen Elkins first lady.

Robert Bilton ran his 100th parkrun.

Meanwhile, on New Year’s Eve Southsea welcomed 349 people with Matt King first in 16.45 and Emma Jolley first lady in 19.09.

Sam Trout and Warren Barker completed their 100th parkruns. David Colvill and David Offen finished their 50th parkruns.