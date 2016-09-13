Super show from Joggers as David Johns joins parkrun 50 club

DAVID JOHNS joined the 50 club on Saturday at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

His tally includes 33 appearances at the Southsea event, three at Eastleigh and one run at Amager Faelled parkrun.

He has also now finished 13 Portsmouth Lakeside parkruns.

On Saturday 127 runners completed the 5k at Lakeside North Harbour.

A big turnout from Portsmouth Joggers (PJC) helped to boost the numbers.

Johns was one of 17 members of the club to finish in the first 40 finishers on Saturday.

PJC also host their training sessions at the venue on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7pm starts).

Pete Collins finished first on Saturday with a time of 17min 21sec, three seconds short of his course best.

It was quite a warm morning, although light rain did help to cool things down in the closing stages of the run.

PJC chairman Ian Jones recorded a new personal best at Lakeside of 23.02 and Del Roberts recorded a new fastest parkrun time of 22.46 as his recent speed training paid off.

Gareth Fiford clocked a strong time of 20.30 on his first appearance at the Lakeside event and Andrew Rotton beat his previous best time at Lakeside with a time of 21.34.

George Garratt (20.26), Ainsley Rood (21.21), Naouele McHugh (21.20), Jane Nockemann (29.38) and Angela Langley (35.14) also set new course PBs while Sue Clarke ran the Lakeside parkrun for the first time (36.48).

Second-placed Adam Whitmee, of Worthing Striders, set a new personal best with a time of 17.50 as three Adams chased Collins.

Adam O’Hara took third and recorded his best parkrun time so far with an impressive 17.56 clocking, while Adam Barlow of Portsmouth Joggers was fourth (18.08).

Hedge End club runner Karen Andrews clocked a time of 20.06 as she finished sixth overall and first lady.

Other local clubs well represented included Denmead Striders, Havant, City of Portsmouth and Emsworth Joggers.

Havant’s Joel Williams set a strong new personal best of 20.33 for Lakeside as he finished his 186th parkrun.

City of Portsmouth’s Mark Ferguson beat his course PB with a time of 20.09 in eighth position.

Suzanne Richardson finished fourth lady as she beat her PB with a time of 23.14.

Ros Clarke, who runs for Gosport Road Runners, also beat her PB for the course as she finished in 26.43.

It was a good day for quick times with lots of personal bests including James Collier (20.42), Clanfield Joggers’ Simon Burrough (20.45) and Fareham Crusaders’ Colin Light (21.29).

Victory runner Brian Millo (male 70-74) achieved the highest age grading on Saturday with 82.21 per cent for his time of 22.40.

If you would like to run, walk or volunteer for the parkrun on a Saturday morning at 9am see the website parkrun.org.uk/portsmouthlakeside/ for more details.