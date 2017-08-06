Super show sees Craig Boardman earn triple gold in Switzerland

Have your say

CRAIG BOARDMAN has won a hat-trick of gold medals at the World Junior Para Athletics Championships in Switzerland.

The City of Portsmouth wheelchair racer took the under-20 T34 200m gold in his first event with a time of 27.81sec.

Then his next race was the 100m and he completed the sprint double in style.

He set a fantastic new personal best of 15.25sec to take the gold.

The time means he is now the senior European record holder and ranked number three in the world overall.

Then Boardman, who trains at the Mountbatten Centre with his coach Paul Smith, added the 400m title on the final day (54.11).

Eden Rainbow-Cooper, from Waterlooville, finished fourth in the under-18 T54 200m (33.06) and also fourth in the 100m (18.44).

She finished fifth in the 400m (1.05.76) and fourth in the 800m (2.08.24).