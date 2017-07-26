Super turnout to crown milestones at Havant parkrun

Have your say

John Cole, Ian Gregory and Eddie Burr joined milestone clubs at Havant parkrun on Saturday.

It was a morning of celebrations with the runners enjoying great support around the course and then meeting for cake and coffee afterwards.

Paul Sahota, John Cole, Ian Gregory and Eddie Burr. Picture: Habibur Rahman (170909-40)

Lots of new milestones were achieved. Juniors Luke Watson and Lauren Fogden joined the 10 club.

Paul Sahota completed his 50th parkrun.

Ian Gregory joined the 100 club and he has run at 39 different events.

John Cole, who has volunteered 60 times, took his place in the 250 club.

He did his first ever parkrun at Havant’s first event on June 16, 2012.

Since then he has run 139 times at Havant, and has visited 84 different events.

One of the great things about parkrun is that you can just turn up at any event so long as you have your barcode.

Junior runner Eddie Burr also achieved his 100th parkrun with 70 of those at Havant.

He has also completed 82 junior parkruns with 70 of those at Waterlooville.

Whether it is chasing personal bests, or enjoying a morning 5k with friends, parkrun caters for everyone.

The events all rely on people volunteering to help and they are free to enter.

This was the 269th Havant parkrun with Pete Collins, of Portsmouth Joggers, finishing first in a fast time of 18min 08sec.

Fay Cripps finished first lady as she completed the 5k in 21.13 and was in position 14 overall.

Havant-based club Victory and Portsmouth Joggers had big turnouts for the celebrations and in total 284 people completed the parkrun.