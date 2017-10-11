Teuten is first as tough Southsea conditions hit hard

Have your say

Alex Teuten led the way on Saturday as he battled the tough conditions on the seafront to record an impressive time of 16min 07sec for Southsea parkrun.

It wasn’t as fast as the England international athlete, from Portsmouth, was hoping to achieve.

But that was down to the powerful force of the headwind the runners had to contend with on the way back.

David Pearson took second place with 19.31 and third was Samuel Dubois in 19.42.

Emma Montiel finished first lady with her time of 20.04 and was seventh overall, with Sarah Hall next lady in 20.46 and Stephanie Kitchen third in 22.31.

In total 323 people completed the 5k and amazingly 25 people set new recorded personal bests despite the difficult conditions.

Representatives of 34 different clubs took part and the event was made possible by 18 volunteers.

Southsea parkrun takes place every Saturday along the promenade.

It starts from Speakers’ Corner next to Rocksby’s Restaurant.

The parkrun events start at 9am and are free to enter.

Anyone can take part you just need to register on the website first to get a barcode which when scanned at the finish will enable you to appear on the results and receive a time and position.

On Saturday 195 completed the fast, flat 5k course at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Representatives of 17 different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by 18 volunteers.

Julian Manning, of Denmead Striders, was first over the line with a time of 16.43.

Damian Spreckley, of City of Portsmouth, was second over the line in 17.13 with teenager Charlie Benson, of Chichester Runners, who ran 18.26.

Serena Porter was first female to finish on Saturday with a time of 23.26 and Victory’s Lucy Smith was second in 24.01.

Third female finisher was Alabama Pirie, also of Victory, with her new personal best of 24.16.

Portsmouth Joggers had a good turnout with personal best times for Cheryl McCauley, Sam Richardson, Dave Robbins and Christopher Owen-Smith.

The event takes place at Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO6 3EN.