Teuten’s Bermuda double puts him on right road

ALEX TEUTEN feels he is on the right road after recording two excellent personal bests and impressing for England in Bermuda.

The 25-year-old finished third in both the 10k on Saturday and then the half marathon on Sunday as he made the most of the international call-up.

Competing alongside established Great Britain athletes Scott Overall and Gemma Steel was a great experience.

Teuten has been more at home running cross-country but really enjoyed his first international on the road, getting the better of his England team-mate Matt Sharp in both races.

He recorded a new best time of 30min 23sec in the 10k.

Then in the half marathon he ran 1.07.57.

Ethiopian Diriba Degefa Yigezu won the 10k in 30min 04sec and the half marathon in 1hr 05min 54sec, with Overall second in both (30.18 and 1.07.04).

Teuten said: ‘Running with established internationals and Olympians in Gemma Steel and Scott Overall was incredibly inspiring.

‘Gemma was really encouraging of my ability and is really friendly too.

‘From someone I’ve looked up to that’s really nice to hear.

‘I feel like I will start introducing more road races into my calendar from now on, not just because I have improved on the surface but because they attract a larger audience which I hope will offer sponsorship opportunities.’

Former City of Portsmouth athlete, Teuten, was encouraged with his form over the weekend and delighted to pick up two podium finishes.

He added: ‘Saturday’s 10k went really well, the conditions were challenging, at least a minute can be accounted for by the hilly course, the heat and the high humidity, so 30.23 was a good time considering.

‘I was delighted to beat Matt, who beat me convincingly at the Great South Run and the Victory 5, running a low 48 for the former and the fastest UK five-mile time of 2016 in the latter.

‘To be so close to Scott, who competed at London 2012, was really encouraging as well.

‘For the half marathon I was really pleased with my performance as well.

‘To get a personal best on tired legs in tough conditions was great and highlights my fitness and consistency.

‘Thanks goes to England Athletics for funding, to Mark Brace, the team leader for the smooth running of the trip, and the host families for their most generous hospitality.’

Steel added to a great weekend for England with her own double, winning the 10k and the half marathon.

Chichester’s Rebecca Moore took third in the 10k and second in the half.

Teuten has already won the senior Hampshire cross-country title this year and he has been invited to Spain for the Caceres International on Sunday, February 12.