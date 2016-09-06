Time to go the extra mile with popular Gosport race

NICK CARTER is planning to make the Gosport Golden Mile the biggest road race of its kind in the United Kingdom.

The event started in 2012 and is inclusive for all, with the course record so far held by international athlete Tom Payn of 4min 16sec.

Carter, who owns specialist retailer Absolute Running, in Gosport, believes there is room to grow the event.

He said: ‘With international runners now sitting up and taking notice, we at Absolute Running really believe Gosport can host the best road mile race in the UK.

‘It will be great for the local community but also for fun and club runners to be able to rub shoulders with top class athletes.

‘The event would not have achieved this current level of success without the help of our fantastic sponsors who enable us to purchase the chip timing, barriers, marquees, or award the all-important prize money and prizes.

‘To see continued growth that will attract the faster runners will require a main, headline sponsor to assist us with promotion and winners prizes.

‘The return would see that sponsor take centre stage in our Race Village and on our race website.

‘Although the aim is to bring racers to our town, the Gosport Golden Mile has always been about community and encouraging all ages and abilities to simply have a go.

‘We want to see people smile when they finish their Golden Mile!’

The race is run on the promenade at Stokes Bay, Gosport.

Absolute Running also host the Junior Golden Mile and this incorporates the Inter School Challenge Cup won by Cams Hill, while junior schools are also rewarded for performance and best turnout.

Crofton Hammond Junior School and Newtown Primary were this year’s winners.

The 2016 event also saw the wheelchair promenade race over 800 metres with City of Portsmouth’s Craig Boardman setting the course record – and Carter hopes this will encourage more people to take part.

Potential sponsors can contact race organisers Absolute Running via absolute-running.co.uk or telephone Nick Carter on (023) 9258 1578.