Top-10 finishes for Osborne and Vincent in The Bahamas

Have your say

Gaia Osbourne and Serena Vincent secured top-10 finishes at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Competing in the girls’ shot put in The Bahamas, the City of Portsmouth duo finished sixth and ninth respectively in a field of world-class athletes.

Reigning South of England champion Osborne threw 14m 91cm to claim sixth place.

The 16-year-old will now turn her attentions to tomorrow’s javelin final.

Meanwhile, following her success at the ISA National Championships, 15-year-old Vincent threw 13.41 to finish ninth.

Canada’s Trinity Tutti claimed gold with a distance of 17.82.

Wales’ Sarah Omoregie was second (16.74), with Styliana Kyriakidu (Cyprus) third with a throw of 15.57.