Search

Top-10 finishes for Osborne and Vincent in The Bahamas

City of Portsmouth duo Gaia Osborne and Serena Vincent
City of Portsmouth duo Gaia Osborne and Serena Vincent
The carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

Minor repair is made to supercarrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

0
Have your say

Gaia Osbourne and Serena Vincent secured top-10 finishes at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Competing in the girls’ shot put in The Bahamas, the City of Portsmouth duo finished sixth and ninth respectively in a field of world-class athletes.

Reigning South of England champion Osborne threw 14m 91cm to claim sixth place.

The 16-year-old will now turn her attentions to tomorrow’s javelin final.

Meanwhile, following her success at the ISA National Championships, 15-year-old Vincent threw 13.41 to finish ninth.

Canada’s Trinity Tutti claimed gold with a distance of 17.82.

Wales’ Sarah Omoregie was second (16.74), with Styliana Kyriakidu (Cyprus) third with a throw of 15.57.