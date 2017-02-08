Vann hits top speed as Hill conquers parkrun hills

It was the 199th event on Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, Horndean.

Alton’s James Vann hit top gear to finish first as he accelerated to the finish with a time of 20min 25sec for the 5k trail course.

Roland Hill finished in second place, crossing the line in 21.55 as he powered up the big hills.

Naomi Shaylor finished first lady with her time of 25.21, with Hannah Jolly next in 28.32.

QE welcomed 14 first timers to the event on Saturday.

Marcus Taylor, Keith Barron, Zoe Harland, Chris Durbin and Andrew De Lotbiniere all set new personal bests – a great achievement at this time of year when the course gets slippery.

Queen Elizabeth parkrun host their 200th event on Saturday.

They need volunteers to help out in the morning and would welcome any cake makers.

If people can bring balloons and bunting to add to the party atmosphere.

Bring a friend along as well. They hope to welcome more than 200 runners and introduce lots of newcomers to parkrun.

The 5k parkrun events are free, they are for fun and have great supportive, encouraging volunteers and runners.

There is no time pressure, anyone can run, walk, hop or skip if they choose.

The event is run in Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, Horndean.

For more details see the website parkrun.org.uk/queenelizabeth/