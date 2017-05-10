Vegan Runners relish Queen Elizabeth parkrun trip

There was a large turnout from the Vegan Runners UK club at Queen Elizabeth parkrun on Saturday.

They had 15 runners listed in the results as well as three others who are registered for parkrun with their other local clubs.

The Vegan club had five finishers in the top nine places.

Dave Arnold, who got a personal best on Saturday, said: ‘The runners were mostly from the Solent branch of Vegan Runners UK – one of the largest running clubs in the country with close to 1,700 members nationwide.

‘Some had come from as far away as Newbury to try out the course for the first time.’

First vegan finisher was Oliver Heardsman in second place in 19min 34sec and their ladies were led home by Suzette Bosman, in ninth place with 25.57.

Nationally Vegan Runners UK set themselves a new record turnout of 148 runners at 84 different parkruns on Saturday and have a goal of achieving 200 runners at 100 parkruns by the end of 2017.

Fareham-based Vegan runner Mike Harper, who set an excellent new personal best of 20.51 on Saturday, has qualified for an England vest later this year in the MBNA Chester Marathon as a result of his recent Brighton Marathon time of 3hr 13min 00sec.

William Broom finished first on Saturday in 18.05.

QE had 123 people finish the 5k. Alethea Adair-Stantiall finished first lady with a personal best of 22.30.