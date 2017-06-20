Victorious Gill enjoys Gosport community race

VICTORY in the Gosport Golden 5k and second place in the Golden Mile was a rewarding double for Victoria Gill.

The Winchester athlete thoroughly enjoyed racing in the sunshine at Stokes Bay.

She is making the transition back from focusing on Ironman triathlons and loved the inclusive community feel to the Gosport Golden Mile.

Her speed is clearly impressive.

She ran the mile in 5min 03.9sec, just edged into second by Karrie Blake (5.02).

Then she won the 5k in 19.04.

‘I’m pleased with my time for the mile,’ she said.

‘The guys at the front pushed on really fast and it made for a good race.

‘It was really, really close with Karrie in the mile. I led it out until about 800m to go.

‘In the last 400m she made a move and got away. I just couldn’t close the gap.

‘I’ve been doing Ironman triathlons for a few years so I’m just getting a bit of speed back in my legs. I’m enjoying racing and having fun.

‘My legs felt tired for the 5k but I was pleased with it.

‘I got a lot out of the day and it’s a confidence booster.

‘The event was brilliant, really inclusive.

‘Everybody was applauded to the finish and I thought that was great.’