Victory’s Mitchinson leads way at Havant parkrun

Paul Mitchinson, of Victory Athletics Club, finished first at Havant parkrun on Saturday in a good time of 18min 19sec.

It was the 25th time he has finished in first position at Havant parkrun.

Gary Armstrong, who runs for Denmead Striders, took second place in 18.39.

Third was City of Portsmouth teenager Thomas Hoskinson as he recorded a time of 19.46.

Emily Newton, of the Royal Navy Triathlon Club, was the first lady to finish in 22.37.

Junior runner Ruby Blake was second in 22.38 and third was Zoe Gill in 22.41 as they all finished close together.

On Saturday 252 people completed the 5k, while 21 were first timers and 33 set new personal bests.

The event was made possible by 18 volunteers. All parkruns rely on the volunteers who give up their time to ensure everyone can have a good run.

Tourists visited the parkrun on Saturday from Oxford, Reading and London

Also visiting was Sue Klein, from Brisbane, Australia. Her most regular event is South Bank parkrun, a course comprising of a single loop, which takes in both sides of the Brisbane River and runs past some of Brisbane’s most iconic landmarks.

On Saturday 87 people completed Queen Elizabeth parkrun and this included 17 first timers and eight recorded new personal bests.

The event was made possible by 12 volunteers.

Fareham Crusaders runner James Hughes took first place with an excellent time of 18.28.

Second was Rob Fleming, who runs for Liss, and finished the course in 21.40, with George Jordan in third place (22.07).

Naomi Shaylor finished first lady with her time of 24.47 ahead of Tanya Roberts who was next in 25.34, with Jennifer Arthur third in 25.59.

Queen Elizabeth parkrun takes place every Saturday and they rely on volunteers.

It is a great friendly event with a lovely course and always a welcoming community.

For more details about how to sign up for the 5k which is a free event and also how to volunteer see the website parkrun.org.uk/queenelizabeth/

At Chichester parkrun on Saturday 178 people completed the 5k.

The event was made possible by 17 volunteers.

James Baker took first place with a time of 17min 07sec.

Second was Joe Godwood and third was Mike Houston.

Junior runner Olivia Toms was the first female finisher with a time of 19.11 with Alice Wright finishing next in 20.34.