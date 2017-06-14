Victory’s Mitchinson wins second Gosport 5k race

Paul Mitchinson continued his excellent run of form in race two of the Gosport 5k Series.

It was another good night for the event with sunshine, lots of good times, and 163 finishers.

Hosts Absolute Running and their superb volunteer team always put on a great show.

It’s busy times because they have the Gosport Golden Mile now to look forward to on Sunday.

Victory runner Mitchinson completed the 5k in 16.46 at Stokes Bay and has been in really good form recently after finishing fourth in the D-Day 10k race.

Rob Arkell, of Stubbington Green, was second after winning race one and having a busy time himself with his new family additions.

Third was Gosport’s Tom Barnard.

Defending ladies’ series champion Jen Elkins returned after holiday to take first place.

She was chased by Gosport’s Nikki Moxham who was second lady and first female 40.

Pete Collins, of Portsmouth Joggers, was first male 40 and Gosport’s Chris Buxton was also in the top 10 on the night, finishing first male 50.

Sarah Ruby Rennison continued her good form as she finished third lady in a good time of 21.01.

Fareham Crusaders were well represented again.

Their club contingent was led home by James Sawyer and Ian Edwards in fifth place and 16th place respectively, with Kirsty Edwards fourth lady.

For the full results of race two see the nice work website here