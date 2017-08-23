Volunteers make Whiteley parkrun great

Have your say

Kevin Yates finished first as 171 people completed the Whiteley parkrun on Saturday.

It was another good turnout for event number 20 with all the volunteers doing their bit to ensure everyone could enjoy the morning exercise.

Lucy May at Whiteley parkrun

Yates got a personal best of 18min 04sec, a good strong run on the three-lap course.

First-timer John Brimecome was in second place with 18.07 and Mark Jones was third with a new personal best of 18.47.

Lucy May was first lady on Saturday and she also set her quickest time so far for the Whiteley event with 22.17.

Sally McGrath was next in 23.11 and junior runner Minke du Toit (11-to-14 age group) was third with a good personal best time of 23.44.

The free event takes place every Saturday at Whiteley Meadowside, PO15 7PD (9am).

For more information how to sign up for parkrun or details about helping out with volunteering see the event page website parkrun.org.uk/whiteley/

Whiteley parkrun started on April 1 and has so far had 1,565 people complete the 5k.

The female course record is held by Jen Elkins (17.09) and the male course record is held by Sam Costley (16.25).

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

The 114th parkrun at Marine Parade East saw 414 people complete the 5k.

Saturday’s run saw Nikki Moxham complete her 65th parkrun at Lee and she has now been first female finisher on an impressive 57 occasions.

Lee’s average number of runners is 322 and they have had 5,991 different people take part so far.

Young Harry Rabjohn, in the junior age 11-to-14 category had a good run to finish in the top 10 as he recorded a time of 19.26 in ninth, while Jhon Cosgrove took second place in a good personal best of 18.07.

John Blake, Luke Malone, Tommy Blake and Jenny Hearnden all completed their 50th parkruns on Saturday.

Fareham parkrun

James Hughes finished first with a time of 17.49 and Jonathan Isherwood took second place in 19.23.

Phillip O’Connor, of Denmead Striders, was third (19.31).

Scott Jenkins set a personal best of 19.37 in fourth position.

Ian Cadman also got a new fastest time at Fareham as he finished ninth in 20.29.

Eleanor Purdue was first lady as she completed the 5k course in 22.27.

Next was Amy Smith in 23.13 and third was first-timer Jo Nash (24.150.

Fareham had 196 finishers. The event takes place every Saturday at Cams Hall Estate (9am).