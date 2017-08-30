Wellington still in hunt for Lakeside 5k glory

Have your say

THE final race of the Lakeside 5k Series takes place tonight (7.15pm).

With four races having taken place, the series is reaching a climax in the individual and team categories.

Hosts City of Portsmouth and Havant always put on a good show and there has been some very fast times.

Jen Elkins is in command of the female overall series, ahead of Eastleigh’s Hannah Howard in second place.

Abdi Mahamed leads the male standings so far.

But Portsmouth’s Lachlan Wellington could still defend his title.

A number of series prizes have already been decided with the results based on three of the five races.

And the overall title could still be up for grabs.

The series takes place within the Lakeside North Harbour Complex.

It also incorporates the Alexandra Sports Inter-Club Challenge.

The individual series is based on the best three performances and the team series is based on five races.

Every finisher scores a point for their team and the top 10 male and female finishers in each race are awarded bonus points, 10 to the winners to one for 10th place.

There are awards for the top eight teams in the Alexandra Sports Inter-Club Challenge.

The prize presentation will be held after the race has finished.

Runners can enter on the night for the final race and should be at Lakeside in plenty time before the start.