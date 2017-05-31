Wheeler and Carter lead parkrun charge

The latest news from Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun and Southsea parkrun.

Andy Wheeler, of Portsmouth Triathletes, finished first on Saturday as he completed the 5k in a time of 18.09 at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Brian Millo. Picture: Keith Woodland

Adam Barlow was second in 19.22 and his Portsmouth Joggers’ club-mate Tony Conway finished third (19.29).

Kimberley Meldrum was first lady as she completed the run in a time of 23.05 and was 27th overall.

Anne-Marie Wilde set a new personal best of 24.30 to finish second lady and in 37th position overall.

Portsmouth Lakeside had 197 finishers for event number 57.

Lots of new personal bests were set on Saturday including a good time of 24.26 from Simon Jeffery, who represents Vegan Runners and Portsmouth Joggers.

Fellow PJC runners Jo Hardyman, Simon Langley Adam Swatton, Louise Penney, Steve Wooldridge and John Webster all got new personal bests for the Lakeside course.

Victory’s Brian Millo and Denmead Striders runner Ian Jones set their fastest times as well.

Meanwhile, Harry Carter finished first on Saturday with a new course personal best of 17min 04sec at Southsea parkrun.

The Gosport Road Runners club member was clear of James Johnson in second and City of Portsmouth’s Toby Brimecome in third.

Karrie Blake was first lady with a time of 19.17.

Among the runners to get personal bests for the seafront 5k event were Dan Hamblin, Craig Lindsay, Simon Slattery, Rosie Merton, Emma Sillence, Natalie Burns, Mirinda Bailey, Sue Clerkin and Samantha Burton.

Southsea had 382 finishers on Saturday.

It starts at Speaker’s Corner, near Rockbys cafe, PO5 3PG.

The event, like all parkruns, is free and takes place at 9am each Saturday.

Anybody new to parkun needs to register on the website and print a barcode to get scanned at the finish for time and position.