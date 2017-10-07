Win a place in Great South Run and support fostering

PORTSMOUTH City Council is offering a free entry place in this month’s Great South Run, to raise awareness of the need for more foster carers in the city.

Foster carers, young people in foster care and others supporting fostering will be running hundreds of miles between them to help raise awareness of support needed by some of Portsmouth’s most vulnerable children and young people.

Cabinet member for children’s social care Councillor Ryan Brent said: ‘We have a spare place in our team and we want it to go to someone who really cares about and wants to support fostering.

‘I’m really pleased to be taking part myself and supporting our wonderful foster carers who do such an amazing job in changing the lives of our looked after children and vulnerable young people.’

For a chance to win a place in Foster Portsmouth’s Great South Run team simply email phil.rennie@portsmouthcc.gov.uk with your name, phone number and reason why you want to support fostering by Thursday, October 12. Cllr Brent will choose the winner.