Zippy shows his speed amid Fareham parkrun celebrations

Adrienne Ayre and Laura Wren both joined the 50 club at the Fareham parkrun on Saturday.

Congratulations to junior runners James Geoghegan and Catrin Gibbard who both completed their 10th parkruns on Saturday.

Mel Seddon ran Fareham parkrun on Saturday then did Dorchester Marathon on Sunday

Zippy Grice finished first on Saturday with a new personal best time for the Fareham course of 17min 58sec.

Second was Matthew Brown with David Mallard completing the 5k in third place.

Fareham Crusaders were well represented again at the parkrun with Mel Seddon finishing first lady in a time of 22.32.

Stefan Goodson and Alex Goodall both set new personal bests.

Second lady to finish on Saturday was Rachel Fargher who recorded a time of 22.37.

In total 209 people completed the 5k at Cams Hall Estate.

The Fareham course is out and back and it does get narrow in places so all runners are reminded to keep left and stay aware of others who are going in a different direction.

The parkrun takes place every Saturday and afterwards the volunteers and runners gather in the Cams Mill pub.

See the website parkrun.org.uk/fareham/ for more details.

Meanwhile, first-timers Andrew White and Andy Morgan-Lee were both in flying form at Whiteley parkrun on Saturday.

The volunteers at Whiteley cheered 155 finishers and plenty of new personal bests were set.

White ran a time of 17.55 to secure first position with Morgan-Lee taking second spot as he completed the 5k in a time 18.12.

Stubbington’s Nikki Roebuck was first lady as she finished the 5k in a time of 20.56 and second was Donna Rodger who set a new personal best of 24.22.

Ben Kiletjie took third place with a new personal best time of 18.54.

The parkrun takes place every Saturday at Whiteley Meadowside, PO15 7PD.

Doug Wilkie became the 20th runner to record a time of under 17 minutes at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

The first timer showed his speed with a time of 16.57.

Richard Waldron has the course record with 15.59.

Isabelle Hinkley, who is in the junior age 11-to-14 category recorded a time of 19.08 to finish first female. It also gave her the week’s best age grade score of 83.45 per cent.

City of Portsmouth’s Katie Simister set a new personal best with a time of 20.36.

Lee had 428 people complete the 5k course on Saturday.