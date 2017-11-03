Bailey geared up for duathlon title defence

Have your say

TALENTED multi-sport athletes will line-up to race for glory in the Bayside Autumn Duathlon on Sunday.

It is the third edition of the popular run, bike, run hosted by Gosport-based club Bayside Tri.

Rachel Fair. Picture: Neil Marshall

Defending champion Dan Bailey, who runs for Victory and competes for Great Britain in duathlons, is set to return.

Kelly Stokes won the ladies’ title in 2016 and this year one of the leading ladies could be Portsmouth Tri’s Rachel Fair who has had an excellent season and was third overall in the Portsmouth Duathlon Series.

There will be lots of newcomers to the sport taking part and race director Lee Rhodes is looking forward to welcoming them.

He said: ‘This is a community event and it’s our third year.

‘It has proved very popular, there is an inclusive feel about it.

‘We have people doing their first multi-sport event and people with shopping baskets on their bikes.

‘For some this will be the first step on to bigger events.

‘We have 190 entrants and around 30 different clubs represented.

‘Portsmouth Triathletes have 40 members entered which is great.

‘Dan Bailey is our defending champion and it’s good to have him back.’

Talented Ironman Rob Arkell is one of the likely contenders for glory.

He has been in sensational form, setting a new personal best of 9hr 03min 36sec in the Ironman Maryland in the United States.

The Stubbington Green Runners athlete, from Fareham, finished that event on the podium to qualify for the 2018 Ironman World Champships in Hawaii.

Neil Collins, of Portsmouth Triathletes, has had another stellar season, finishing fourth in the World Championships in his age group representing Great Britain.

The duathlon has been recognised by British Triathlon, winning the award for south central club event of the year.

Many of the Bayside Tri members will be helping out on the day and some will be competing as well.

The event also receives support from retailer and sports community hub Absolute Running.

As well as a great turnout from Portsmouth Triathletes there will be representation from Fareham Crusaders, Gosport Road Runners, Royal Navy Tri, Denmead Striders, the Army Tri Association, the Endurance Hub Tri team, Petersfield Triathlon Club, Salisbury Tri, Isle of Wight Tri and Vegan Runners – Triathlon.

The race starts at 8am from the Bayside Cabin, Stokes Bay Rd, Alverstoke, Gosport, PO12 2QT where the transition point is and also the finish.

Some changes have had to be made to the bike route, while the 5k run follows the route along the promenade used in the Absolute Running Gosport 5k Series.