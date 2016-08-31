Bailey to race for long distance duathlon world title

DAN BAILEY is ready to go for gold in the ITU Powerman Long Distance Duathlon World Championships on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who runs for Havant-based club Victory, is feeling confident about his chances of winning the senior men’s category when he lines up for Great Britain.

Bailey won the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon in February and also the Southampton Triathlon this year.

He recently stepped up his preparations with a good performance in the Cotswold Classic – a half-Ironman distance event.

Tomorrow he flies to Switzerland and the race starts on Sunday at 8am.

He will be aiming to repeat his success from three years ago when he won the under-23 title representing Great Britain.

Ahead of him will be a tough mountainous course starting with a 10k run, followed by 150k on the bike and finishing with a 30k run.

Bailey said: ‘I’m in good form going out to Switzerland, this time I have spent more time training on the bike.

‘I’m hoping to gain 10 to 20 minutes on the bike leg.

‘If I can do that then based on the times of the winners in previous years I will be in a good position to get the victory.

‘Great Britain let me back on the team – they know I have been out twice before and got a medal both times.

‘It will be a hard race, it can be wet or it can be very hot – you have to be prepared for all conditions.

‘We start with a run up through the national park, then the bike leg is three laps of 50k with some tough climbing.

‘It’s three years since I went last time but I know where the good bits of road are, the course is going to be mostly the same.

‘The final run is two laps of 15k, starting with a climb for 7.5k up the mountain and then back down again.

‘My goal is to complete the race in seven hours.

‘I have got a gold there before and I’m going quicker in training and races than I have done in the past.

‘I’m going out there to win. It’s a very expensive trip but hopefully it will be worth it.

‘My training has been good, some days are hard but once you get out there it soon disappears.’

Bailey’s performance in the Cotswold Classic was a nice boost.

He used the event as a chance to get some good miles into the legs in a race environment without pushing to the limit.

It was an ideal warm-up for Sunday’s world title bid.

He added: ‘It was half-Ironman distance so it was a 19k swim, 56 miles on the bike and then a half-marathon run.

‘I’m not really a swimmer but I was fifth out of the water which was pleasing.

‘Then the bike conditions were ferocious with a really strong wind.

‘It made the run challenging as well but I finished 10th and overall I’m happy with how I did.

‘My pace was quicker than I will be doing in Switzerland and I felt strong, there was more to give.’