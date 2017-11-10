Search

Bowen shows talent on Henderson prospect

James Bowen won on Diese Des Bieffes
James Bowen underlined his growing promise with an impressive success on Diese Des Bieffes at Fontwell on Friday.

The 16-year-old conditional jockey steered Nicky Henderson’s four-year-old son of Martaline to a four-length win in the Guildford Tipper Hire Ltd Conditional Jockeys’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Having recovered from a mistake at the first, the 5/2-shot hit the front two from home before easing clear for a comfortable triumph.

For Bowen, it was an 18th winner of his breakthrough season, following a stunning point-to-point campaign last term.

And he reckons Diese Des Bieffes, who finished fifth in a bumper won by Irish Prophecy ahead of Champ at Kempton in February, is one to watch.

Bowen said: ‘He seems like a nice horse and he has done it well in the end. His bumper form was not a bad at all.

‘The winner is a good horse and the second is a very good horse, so we knew he should be able to show his ability here.

‘We had a lot of weight from the second horse and I thought that might be a good angle to look at.

‘I should think he will go for another novice hurdle and I should think he is capable of winning another one.’