Bailey toasts dominant final success

CHARLIE BAILEY won the Portsmouth & District League champion of champions competition at Milton Park.

The tournament brings together the men’s singles champions of all the clubs in the Portsmouth & District League.

On Sunday it was the semi-finals and Priory’s Andy Chadwick took on Bridgemary’s Peter Cooper.

Chadwick took command from the off and moved into a 19-7 lead.

At that point, nerves appeared to set in as Cooper fought back to pick up nine shots in the next four ends to be three behind.

However, Chadwick got a two on the next end to seal his place in the final.

Fareham’s Bailey took on Crofton’s Charles Read.

It was a tight game for the first eight ends with the score 8-8.

Bailey then stepped it up to win 21-12 after 18 ends.

The final was a mirror image of Bailey’s semi-final.

Chadwick held him to 8-8 after nine ends.

From that point the Fareham bowler took over and seven ends later he won the title 21-8 – his fourth success in six years.

Bailey was presented with the trophy by Martyn Reynolds, the Portsmouth & District senior vice president.

It was also time for the midweek triples play-offs to find the town and district champions.

In the town section, blue division winners Vospers Blue took on the red winners College Park Red.

In the first leg, played at Northern Parade, the Vospers triple skipped by Ray Porter won by four shots.

But the College Park triple of Ray Markwell won by 12 shots.

As the other triple was tied, it meant College took an eight-shot lead into the second leg.

By the 15th end of leg two, College, thanks to Dave Smith’s triple, moved into an eight-shot lead which proved to be key, as fightbacks for the Vospers triples of Porter and Dave Harding meant they won the leg by two shots.

But College Park Reds had retained their town title by six shots overall.

In the district section, the East winners, Bedhampton, took on the West winners, Rowner A.

Bedhampton took full advantage of being at home in the first leg to build up a 43-shot advantage.

The only Rowner triple that managed to handle the carpet was that of Ian Rogers, who only lost by three shots.

Rowner had to make a fast start in the second leg on their green.

However, the Bedhampton triple of Mick New took the battle to their Rowner opponents.

They built up an 11-shot lead by the ninth end to effectively end the game.

In the end, Bedhampton won the leg by 15 shots to take the district title by 58 shots overall.