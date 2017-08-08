Bowls match abandoned after Southsea player ‘headbutted’ by opposition bowler

Have your say

A BOWLS county cup final ended in dramatic fashion, after two players clashed heads.

Southsea Waverley Bowling Club played against Boscombe Cliffs from Bournemouth on Sunday at Atherley Bowling Club in Southampton, in the Hampshire County Cup final.

During the match, one of the Boscombe players squared up to a Southsea bowler, and allegedly headbutted him.

Following this, the match was called off, with Southsea Waverley being handed the trophy,

One of the spectators at the game, who didn’t want to be named, described how the action unfolded in front of him.

He said: ‘I didn’t quite catch what happened beforehand, but everyone there saw the Boscombe player headbutt one of the Southsea players.

‘He was then restrained by some of the guys, but broke free and tried to hit out a second time.

‘It was a really bizarre sight – you don’t expect it in a game for men in their 50s and 60s.’

The incident did not require attendance from police or ambulance services, as the players resolved the situation themselves.

Boscombe Cliffs Bowling Club are currently unavailable for comment.

____

Were you one of the players? You can contact the newsroom on 02392 622743.