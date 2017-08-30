Cowplain thrash Priory to secure maiden title

Have your say

Cowplain produced a barnstorming performance to win their maiden Rowland Hospital Cup title.

The Padnell Avenue outfit thrashed Priory 103-65 in the final at Alexandra Bowling Club to clinch the silverware.

Cowplain made their first appearance in the Rowland Hospital Cup final while Priory were hoping to win the trophy for the first time in 67 years.

Priory were firm favourites before the game having beaten their opponents three times previously this summer.

But it was Cowplain who raced into a five-shot lead after five ends before Graham King extended his side’s advantage.

Nigel Mundy mustered some resistance for Priory, but Cowplain soon stamped their authority on the game and took a 38-shot lead.

Bryan Franklin executed a perfect take out with the last wood of his game against Adrian Snook to pick up a six. It meant the score finished 103-65 and gave Cowplain their first Rowland Hospital Cup.

Meanwhile, there was a nine-shot away win for Southsea Waverley at Vospers to end their Portsmouth & District League division one season on a high.

In division two Pembroke Gardens drew 72-72 with Denmead. Terry Hayward’s rink was their only winning rink.

Portsmouth Water and Purbrook Heath also couldn’t be split and fought out a 75-75 stalemate.

In division three, Naismith celebrated winning the championship with a 14-shot win against Bridgemary.

Phoenix beat Forton by 47shots, led by John Timmins’ rink.

In combination division one Priory B scraped home to win the division one title after being held to a 59-59 draw with Waterloovile Gold.

The three points they got from the draw together with that garnered from the win by Fred Hammal’s rink meant no other club could catch them.

It came down to the final match in the race to secure second place.

Waterlooville Green had to watch on, while Lee-on-the-Solent B knew they had to get all 12 points with opponents Waverley Blue just needing to win.

As it turned out, though, neither club could achieve their target.

Despite winning the match, Lee only won on one rink, while the half shot match score difference meant Waverley lost second spot to Waterlooville Green on shot difference by just four.

In combination two, Priory C completed their division-winning season with a 12-shot home success against College Park.

Vospers kept their promotion bid alive with a win over Milton Park B.

Naismith pipped Waterlooville Red to the division three title on shot difference with a 22-shot home win against Milton Park C.

Purbrook Heath won the combination four title.