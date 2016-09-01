Ellis edged out in Royal battle at Leamington

AT THE National Finals in Royal Leamington Spa, Martin Ellis of Lee-on-the-Solent agonisingly lost 21-20 in the last 16 of the Men’s Champion Of Champions.

In the Portsmouth & District League Alexandra ended Waverley’s 11-year run as division one winners after travelling to Gosport and winning by 33 shots.

Alex needed to win on all four rinks to ensure Waverley couldn’t catch them, and they managed that, led by captain Carl Baggott’s rink.

In the Combination Leagues, Waverley had something to cheer about as Waverley Blue won their last game to retain their title.

Needing to beat Lee-on-the-Solent B on all rinks, they managed it with ease, with captain Ollie Mew’s quartet leading the way with their 22-shot demolition of John Allen’s men.

At the bottom, Rowner B won their crunch match against Fareham C by four shots, thanks entirely to an eight-shot win for John Lovegrove’s men, Rowner’s only winning rink.

So Fareham C return back to combination two after being promoted last season.

In the midweek triples, the teams who will be playing in the town and district play-offs on September 6 and 8 have now been finalised.

However, who will win the combination division now depends on the final game of the season.

In the town section, blue division, Vospers wrapped the title after Alexandra were well beaten by 39 shots at Pembroke Gardens, a result that meant that they couldn’t catch Vospers.

Vospers celebrated by beating College Park by 40 shots as they enjoyed their success.

In the red division, College Park celebrated winning the division by travelling to Priory and coming away with a 32-shot win.

That was a strong way for them to finish the season as title winners.

All that means that the town section play-off will see Vospers host College Park on September 6, with the return at College Park on September 8.

In the district section, east division, Bedhampton celebrated winning the division by travelling to Waterlooville and winning by seven shots.

In the west division it was between Fareham & Rowner A and Fareham, with Rowner holding a two-point lead.

Fareham did their best by beating Lee--on-the-Solent by 15 shots at home.

But they dropped a rink in the process.

That meant that Rowner just had to match that result, which they did with their own 11-shot home win over Crofton.

So the District play-off sees Bedhampton host Rowner on September 6, with the return at Rowner on September 8.

In the combination division, Bedhampton Red may have blown their title hopes after they lost both their matches against Bridgemary last week, by 29 shots at Bridgemary and then, inexplicably, by 33 shots at home.

So, it’s all down to the final game between and Bedhampton and Waterlooville.

– dave wildman