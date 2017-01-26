Harlow and Rednall eye records as Champions return to Hayling

Greg Harlow and Katherine Rednall will return to Warner Leisure Hotels Lakeside Coastal Village on Hayling Island next month.

The world champion bowlers will be aiming to pen new chapters in the record books with back-to-back EIBA Champion of Champions titles, from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.

Victory for Harlow would see him become the first player to win the crown four times.

He would ease clear of 2016 world champion Nicky Brett, who has failed to reach the Lakeside finals.

However, Harlow faces an uphill struggle in his quest to repeat his Hayling Island success of 12 months ago.

A powerful top half of the draw includes England skip Jamie Chesney, fellow internationals David Bolt and Graham Smith, along with two-times Champion of Champions victor Graham Shadwell.

Palmerston’s Russell Gadd is also in the mix.

He can expect plenty of support from his Fareham club-mates as he takes on England under-23 international Connor Cintano in the first round. Gadd’s incentive is a possible semi-final battle with Harlow.

Rednall picked up her first Champion of Champions title at Lakeside when she was only 16.

She was crowned world champion three years later and will aim to become the first three-times winner of the women’s competition when she returns to Hayling Island.

She, too, faces strong opposition in her bid for back-to-back titles.

Former champions Rebecca Field and Tina Broderick are in the draw.

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s Penny Strong and Oxford bowler Katherine Hawes would like nothing more than to reprise their final back in 2001.

Such is the quality of the 32 bowlers who have made it through to the finals, the Champion of Champions is considered the finest open singles competition in the country.

A total of 30 matches will be played to find this year’s champions.

The first two rounds begin at 4pm and 8pm on Friday, February 3.

Morning and afternoon sessions will then follow on Saturday and Sunday.

And tickets are still available to see all the action.

You can experience the excitement created when world-class bowlers go head-to-head in a knockout competition.

Entry to the bowls centre on Saturday and Sunday will cost £9.50.

The fee includes a two-course lunch with tea or coffee.

Meanwhile, entry for Friday is just £2.

To reserve your ticket, please contact Lakeside Coastal Village on (023) 9246 3976.