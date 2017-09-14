Marchant gets England selection as Aldrin takes title

Have your say

AFTER Waverley’s Louis McCubbin was selected for England’s under-18 squad his club-mate Matt Marchant also secured international honours.

Marchant has been selected for the England’s senior 2018 team for the international series which will be held at Royal Leamington Spa, on June 30 and July 1.

Jamie Cooke, right.

Meanwhile, in the Portsmouth & District outdoor season finished with the traditional champion of champions competition.

Once again, Milton Park hosted the early rounds with the semi-finals and the final then being played at Southsea Waverley.

On the Saturday, 16 club champions turned up for the draw and battle commenced at 9am.

In the first round, the closest match was between College Park’s Roy Lowless and Leigh Park’s John Blandford.

It was a tough match and Lowless finally edged it 21-20.

The quarter-finals saw three tense matches, with Star’s Simon Filippi beating Roy Lowless 21-19, Naismith’s Mick Chandler overcoming Vospers’ Dave Harding by the same score and Waverley’s Mike Aldrin winning 21-16 against Purbrook’s Tony Wall.

Denmead’s Glyn Jones had an easier time of it over Cosham’s Tony Hall.

In the first of Sunday’s last four clashes Filippi faced Chandler.

The match was tied at eight all after eight ends.

Then Filippi took over as Chandler lost his line to move ahead into a 17-8 lead by the end of the 15th end.

The match ended three ends later, with Filippi winning 21-10.

In the second match, Aldrin found his line better than Jones to move 11-2 up after nine ends.

Jones then fought back to reduce Aldrin’s lead to three shots by the 14th end.

But he then dropped a four to hand the initiative back to the Waverley bowler who went onto win 21-12.

The final was played on a tricky rink. It was nip and tuck until the 13th end, where Aldrin picked up a four to move 11-9 ahead. Two three-shot pick ups then had him 18-12 up after 18 but Filippi was not out of it.

He reduced his deficit to one and the pair shared two shots each on the next two ends.

Aldrin sealed it with the single he needed to be crowned 2017 Portsmouth & District champion of champions.