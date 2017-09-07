McCubbin’s on duty for England... Cooke has winning recipe

Have your say

SOUTHSEA WAVERLEY bowler Louis McCubbin has been named in England’s under-18 squad for the third test series against Wales.

The match is being held at Clevedon bowling club during the weekend of September 16 to September 17.

Waverley’s talented teenager is a regular in the England ranks.

Meanwhile the remaining Portsmouth & District League matches have been played.

In combination division two Vospers had to beat Lee-on-the-Solent C at their Northern Parade home to snatch second place from Milton Park B.

Unhappily for them, they couldn’t deal with the pressure, slumping to an 18-shot, all-rink defeat, leaving Milton as runners-up.

In the midweek triples league, east division one winners Cowplain Purple beat west division one winners Fareham 117-92 to take the district play-off title.

The east division two has been won by Denmead Green, while west division two was won by Forton.

The midweek combination division was won by Bridgemary, for the seventh time in nine years, with Cowplain Blue finishing in second place.

The finals of the Portsmouth & District League combinations were completed at Leigh Park, after the semi-finals had taken place at Milton Park.

Jamie Cooke set a record of being the first bowler to complete a hat-trick of wins in the men’s singles as he added to his 2015 and 2016 titles.

He beat Portchester’s David Hill 21-9 as the finalists had to battle some tough conditions at Leigh Park with heavy to light rain making it tricky.

In the men’s over-60 final Martin Ellis beat Cyril Friend 21-16 to lift the George Leason Memorial Trophy.

Gosport’s Ken Stanbury defeated College Park’s Roy Lowless 21-15 to win the Ivan Robb Memorial Singles.

Earlier in the day, the Alexandra quartet of Mick Leeson, Neil Scutt, Cooke and Carl Baggott beat Waverley’s Ron Adams, David Ellis, Iain Mackenzie and Shaun O’Mara 27-15.

At the end of the day, Cooke was on the green again with Baggott to take on Alex club-mates Paul Lawrence and Steve Feilder in the men’s pairs.

It was Lawrence and Feilder who took the honours, meaning they completed the double of being county and Portsmouth & District pairs winners in the same year.

Cowplain’s David Plowright, David Luffman & George Abraham beat Lee-on-the-Solent’s Alec Deller, Terry Strutt and Brian Underwood to win the men’s triples in a close battle which was decided by one shot on the extra end.

Rowner’s Mary & Phil Pinder won the mixed pairs and combined with John Bailey to win the mixed triples.

The Fareham quartet of Vic Bennett, Gina Pindar, Sue Wheeler & Dorian Bishop won the mixed fours.