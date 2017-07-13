Milton Park crushed as Waverley extend lead

Milton Park’s fine run came to an end as they fell to a 36-shot defeat at Southsea Waverley in Portsmouth & District League division one.

Waverley won on all rinks, with Mark Hammond’s quartet the stars of the show.

And they extended their lead at the top as Alexandra slipped up again.

They went down to Lee-on-the-Solent by six shots.

A 20-shot win by Martin Ellis’ rink proved decisive.

Rowner lost by five to lowly Fareham, who enjoyed wins on the rinks led by Cyril Friend and Lee Cunningham.

Priory moved up to third with an 11-shot win over Vospers.

Waterlooville dropped to the foot of the table after a three-shot defeat at the hands of Cowplain, who enjoyed wins on rinks led by David Luffman and Bryan Franklin.

In division two, Gosport were knocked off top spot after a 13-shot defeat on Bedhampton’s carpet.

John Brightman’s men led the hosts to glory.

Leigh Park took over top spot after dominant 42-shot win over Hayling Island, who slipped into the drop zone.

Mark Miller’s rink bagged a superb 16-shot victory.

Purbrook Heath recorded an excellent 44-shot away win at College Park as Mike Frank’s quartet led the way.

Pembroke Gardens fell to another heavy defeat – this time by 30 at Portsmouth Water. Brent Riste and Mick Edney were the home heroes.

Denmead halted Star’s good run with a 13-shot success, thanks to Mike Wright’s quartet, who won by 25.

In division three, leaders Naismith beat Emsworth by eight at Swordsands.

With the rinks shared, Naismith had Chris Kircher’s four to thank for their crucial 10-shot success.

Crofton eased to a 27-shot win at Cosham Park.

They won on three rinks, with Charlie Read’s quartet leading the way.

Gas Social rose to third after a tight win over Bridgemary.

With both clubs winning two rinks, Gas edged it by four thanks to the successes of Derek Langford and Alan Larcom.