Naismith slip-up but Emsworth fail to take advantage

Naismith have extended their lead at the top of the Portsmouth & District League division three table.

However, they were not at the best as they only recorded one win from their two outings last week.

On Monday, they fell to a surprising 12-shot defeat at Cosham Park, who enjoyed big wins on the rinks of Tony Hall and Chris Muller.

Naismith got over the shock of that defeat with an 18-shot, three-rink home win over Forton. A 19-shot win by Chris Kircher’s quartet proved crucial.

Emsworth’s eight-shot defeat at Gas Social ensured Naismith’s lead at the top went unchallenged.

While Emsworth claimed two rink wins, Alan Larcom’s quartet triumphed by 21 to swing the match Gas’s way.

Earlier in the week, Gas had lost by 26 shots at in-form Crofton, who are now just one points behind Emsworth in third place.

Charlie Read’s rink led the way for Crofton as they eased to a 23-shot triumph.

Finally, Phoenix lie fourth in the table after recording an impressive 17-shot win at Bridgemary.

Although they won on three rinks, Phoenix were indebted to the 15-shot success of Tom Slight’s rink for covering a 19-shot loss at the hands of John Collyer’s quartet.