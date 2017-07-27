Waverley’s national bid still on rails... Priory on a roll

Have your say

THE quest for national success is on with a number of Portsmouth & District League bowlers on the charge.

Southsea Waverley have reached the regional final of the national club two-rink competition after beating Eastleigh Rail.

Priory have reached the area final of the national top club after their away win at Cove BC.

Unfortunately, Cowplain lost in the area final of national mixed club Tony Allcock Trophy being beaten by Cove.

Charlie Bailey has reached the area finals of the men’s champion of champions competition.

In the national mixed pairs Carla Woolvin and Marty Wake have progressed to the area finals.

And in the family pairs Dave and John Biggs are in the area finals.

Meanwhile, the finalists in this year’s Rowlands Hospital Cup were decided after last Sunday’s semi-finals at Milton Park.

Priory beat Alexandra B by 12 shots overall.

Mick Jinman ensured victory as he skipped his rink to a 17-shot win.

Cowplain beat Bedhampton by 26 shots in the other semi-final.

Graham King’s rink closed out the match with their 18-shot success.

The final is on Sunday, August 20 at Alexandra (9.30am).

Only a few Portsmouth & District League matches were completed in the rain.

In division one the match between leaders Waverley and Fareham was completed, which resulted in a win for Waverley by 31 shots.

Leigh Park extended their lead at the top of division two with a 36-shot home win against Star & Crescent.

They had to thank the rinks of Paul Hatherley and Paul Robinson for the size of their winning margin.

Bedhampton moved into second place with a 29-shot away win at Denmead.

The rinks of Jamie Ward and Graham Thomas inspired the victory.

In division three, Emsworth braved the elements at Forton to earn a 24-shot away win.

They won on three rinks, with Michael O’Reilly’s men leading the way.

Phoenix got a 32-shot away win at Cosham Park.

George Russell’s rink tied with a two on the last end.

– Dave Wildman