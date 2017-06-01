Waverley’s title bid is dented by Fareham

WAVERLEY’s stay at the top of Portsmouth & District League division one was short-lived after they lost by 14 shots at Fareham.

Struggling Fareham turned the form book on its head.

They won on all rinks in an extremely close match, where the turning point came in the Dorian Bishop match against Gary Starks.

Bishop turned a six-shot deficit into an eight-shot lead in three ends where his rink picked up 14 shots, giving Fareham their first win of the season.

Alexandra regained top spot with an all rink 44-shot home win over Vospers, led by the 16-shot win for Barry Harman’s men.

Rowner remain third but only just above Waterlooville.

The two met at Rowner’s green and it was the visitors who returned home with the spoils after a six-shot win.

Dave Baxter’s quartet won by 16 shots to get the job done for Waterlooville.

Milton Park beat Lee-on-the-Solent by six shots thanks to Andy McKain’s 25-shot victory.

Priory had a tense six-shot away win at Cowplain, leaving their hosts bottom of the table.

In division two, Gosport maintained top spot with a 46-shot all-rink home win College Park, led by Jim Oswell’s rink.

Bedhampton are now second after their 53-shot, all rink home win over Denmead.

The margin of victory was all down to the 35-shot win for Jamie Ward’s men.

Leigh Park won by three shots at Star.

It was Paul Hatherley’s rink that won it for the Front Lawn team.

Portsmouth Water had an excellent 31-shot away win at Purbrook Heath.

They were led by the 23-shot victory for Alan Sprake’s rink.

Finally, Pembroke defeated Hayling Island by three shots at their Old Portsmouth home, with both clubs having big rink rinks that cancelled each other out.

Division three leaders Naismith recovered from last week’s defeat.

They travelled to Bridgemary and managed to earn success on all rinks to secure the overall victory by 26 shots.

Emsworth remain second after their 23-shot home win over Forton, led by Pete Smith’s rink.

After their excellent win last week, Phoenix crashed to a 30-shot home defeat at the hands of Cosham, who were inspired by John Hyslop’s rink.

– Dave Wildman