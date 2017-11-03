Big Bez delivers national title to Gosport

Have your say

MATEUSZ BEREZNICKI has set his sights on international honours after Development Championships success.

Gosport’s huge teenage talent stormed to victory in the final of the national event in Birmingham to bring glory to his club.

Bereznicki overcame Kirkby’s Mike McGinley at 80kg with a dominant performance.

The towering 6ft 6in 16-year-old dished out a first-round count to his rival on the way to success.

And team-mate Katie Smith, 22, delivered a brave performance before the decision went to Dagenham’s Clarissa Rougier in her 64kg final.

Gosport coach, Darren Blair, has big hopes for Bereznicki moving forward after picking up a breakthrough title.

And he highlighted the efforts of Gosport coach, John Gaze, in Bereznicki’s progress.

Blair said: ‘It was brilliant from Mateusz. He had to work hard to get there this year.

‘He’s been maturing all the time. Mateuz has been progressing but he’s there now. All the sparring he’s had has really brought him on.

‘John’s been a big help with him, too. Mateusz wouldn’t have done it without him.

‘He’s an awkward customer. That’s always been the case, but now he’s backing it with ability.

‘He’s progressing big time and we’ve got big hopes for him in other competitions this season, without a doubt.

‘Mateuz has got to be looking to push on and get England recongnition.

‘He’s been sparring with lads who box for England and he’s held his own.

‘Mateuz was born in Poland, so he could even go on to represent them. It’s an option.’

Blair felt Smith could hold her head high, despite a disputed decision going against her.

He said: ‘Katie Smith lost in the final and performed to her best.

‘She’s on top of her game at the moment and showed that. We thought Katie won it.

‘It was that close and we’re looking to have the rematch.

‘We were the only club from Hampshire there and we had two in the finals. To have two was a great achievement and we’re very proud of that.’

There’s big hopes moving forward for Gosport this season with their dinner show at Thorngate Halls also on the horizon on November 18.

Blair said: ‘We’ve got Amy Cooper, Cody Byrne and Mateuz in the NAGBC Championships. Mateuz lost in the final last year, so we want him to go one better.

‘The Development Championships is the warm-up for that.

‘There’s no reason Mateuz can’t go all the way. We’ve got our dinner show coming up on November 18. It’s a busy time for the club.’

Tickets for Gosport’s dinner show are priced £40 each (tables of 10) with a three-course meal included. For details contact (07767) 662355.