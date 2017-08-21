Boxing mourns legendary figure

Have your say

Boxing is mourning the loss of Jack Bishop.

The legendary trainer, manager and promoter died peacefully in his sleep yesterday afternoon at the age of 94.

Bishop, known as Mr Boxing, will be remembered as one of the driving forces in the sport he dedicated his life to.

The Fareham man guided 10 boxers to titles, including three British champions, and helped countless others along with his trusted lieutenant Johnny Chapman.

Bishop received a host of accolades for his commitment to boxing, including the British Empire medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s list in 2014.

The marine and army World War II veteran received a standing ovation at the Portsmouth Guildhall when he collected The News Sports Awards lifetime achievement honour in 2010.

Bishop is survived by four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.