Couzens fired up to dent rival’s perfect record

DANNY COUZENS is out to end an unbeaten pro record and zero in on a title shot.

The Titchfield battler takes the next step in his career tonight when he faces Londoner Spiros Demetriou at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Demetriou brings a 7-0 record to the table against his durable opponent.

And Couzens is out to spoil that run and finally get a Southern Area title shot.

The 33-year-old is aiming to deliver his third win on the bounce after an impressive knockout win over Ossie Jervier last time out.

There’s been some needle in the build-up to the clash, with Demetriou branding Couzens a ‘journeyman’.

The 9-10-2 man has taken issue with that and blasted his rival’s record as manufactured.

Couzens promised he will take Demetriou to a place he’s never experienced in the ring. And the cruiserweight knows losing is not an option for him if he’s to get a crack at the Southern Area title.

He said: ‘Training has gone well and sparring’s gone well.

‘I’m not going to underestimate him or take things likely. I’m going out to use my brain, work behind my jab and outbox him.

‘He’s going to come for me. All he does is come forward throwing hooks.

‘I don’t like to mouth off but he’s called me a journeyman and said I’m getting knocked out early.

‘If anyone’s getting knocked out it’s him. I’ve got the power at cruiserweight to do that.

‘He may be unbeaten, but if you look at his record he’s just boxed foreign journeymen. He’s had everything his own way and never faced anyone with any intentions of beating him.

‘I’m going to go out there knowing I can win – and I’ve got to win to get the title.’

Couzens was expecting a title shot after his spectacular stoppage of Jervier in June.

That second-round success saw him win the cruiserweight Fight Cup to put him in line for a crack at Wadi Camacho’s belt.

But Couzens will watch Camacho defend his title against the man he knocked out tomorrow. That’s a cause for frustration for the man who’s been a professional for 11 years.

Couzens has come up short in three previous cracks at the Southern Area title in his time in the paid ranks.

Now he’s after one more shot at making his title dream a reality.

Couzens added: ‘It always seems I have to do things the hard way. But I’m looking forward to going out and putting on a show for the people who are coming along to back.’