Couzens has the power in Fight Cup win

DANNY COUZENS celebrated his ‘world-class’ finish to Fight Cup victory.

The Titchfield battler believes he’s in the form of his life after a third-round stoppage of London powerhouse Ossie Jervier in the capital.

Couzens took out his rival with a perfectly-timed left hook which left referee Bob Williams with no alternative but to wave the contest off.

The 32-year-old has put himself in line for a shot at the vacant Southern Area cruiserweight title with the success.

And Couzens reckons he showed the power he is now bringing to the table in the 14st 4lb division.

He feels it was a display few in the British cruiserweight division could have lived with.

He said: ‘I was switching from orthodox to southpaw and, when I kept it long, he had no answers.

‘When he got close to me I worked and I did let it get into a tear-up at times, which is when he had his success.

‘As soon as I had the distance I jabbed his head off and I was comfortable throughout.

‘I wobbled him in the second and it was early in the third when I caught him with a left-hook to the temple.

‘It wasn’t a big punch but the timing was perfect. It was a world-class punch and that was the end of it.

‘Since I’ve been at cruiserweight I’ve had four proper fights at the weight.

‘I’ve won three, stopped two, lost to Wadi Camacho and hurt them all.

‘At light-heavyweight I was struggling to do the weight, not doing the weight properly and going in there weak.

‘The power is there at cruiserweight – and it’s showing.

‘It’s the best run I’ve been on and it’s the best I’ve ever felt.

‘I think I just want it more now. This is the best form of my life.

‘All of Jervier’s wins were by knockouts. No one’s done what I did to him.

‘On that performance, I don’t think there’s many cruiserweights in this country who’d beat me.’

Couzens would like to get his crack at the area title as soon as possible moving forward, with it set to be vacated by Wadi Camacho.

The 9-10-2 man has targeted a clash with Peterborough’s Karl Wheeler for that belt. Wheeler lost to Camacho last time out, but won eight of his previous nine contests including a stoppage over Leigh Park’s Biola Kudus last year.

Couzens said: ‘I’ve never ducked anyone and now I’ve taken this opportunity.

‘I’m in line for the Southern Area title now.

‘Camacho is fighting for the English title and will vacate this week.

‘I don’t know who it will be against but I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me.

‘I’d like it to be Karl Wheeler. He won the Fight Cup last time and it would be a good fight.

‘We get on well, but that would have to be put to one side. I could see it being entertaining, though.

‘I want that title so badly and I feel I’m the best boxer I’ve ever been right now.’