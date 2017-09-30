Couzens shines as he ends unbeaten record

Have your say

DANNY COUZENS has the Southern Area title in his sights after ending an unbeaten pro record.

The Titchfield battler delivered a dominant display to inflict a first defeat on Spiros Demetriou in London last weekend.

Couzens floored his opponent on the way to a 98-91 points win over 10 rounds in Bethnal Green.

The 33-year-old used his superior boxing skills to dominate an opponent who offered a threat throughout.

Couzens explained he always felt the key to success lied in his jab which peppered Demetriou.

He said: ‘He was strong but I knew if I stuck to my boxing I would win.

‘It was a good fight, though, and one which the crowd enjoyed. It wasn’t a brawlfest or anything like that.

‘I had him on the floor at the end of the sixth round.

‘He was unbeaten and dangerous but I used my brain.

‘He was unbeaten going in and obviously confident, but he was made for me.

‘I hit him with the jab, made him miss and then countered.

‘I hurt him quite a few times, but he kept coming in low and launching bombs so I decided to play it safe.

‘I didn’t want to make a mistake and get caught.

‘But I felt I pretty much battered him.’

Couzens received plenty of praise for his display from the knowledgeable York Hall crowd where his fight was staged.

He’s also picked up a lot of positive feedback from those who watched the action unfold online.

Three wins on the bounce has pushed Couzens up the domestic rankings, and he’s now due a crack at Wadi Camacho’s Southern Area title.

It remains to be seen if that will be vacated or not, but the Steve Tyrell-trained boxer has that belt on his mind.

Victory would mean area success at the fourth time of asking for him.

Couzens added: ‘There was a really good reaction to the performance.

‘People have spoken about how I used my brain and beat him up for 10 rounds.

‘I had to show him respect, though, because he kept coming.

‘I’m definitely the mandatory for the Southern Area title now.

‘I’m also getting up the UK rankings, so you don’t know what could happen.

‘The route I want to go though is the Southern Area, so we’ll have to see how it plays out.’

– JORDAN CROSS