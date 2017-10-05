Fundraiser for ‘a great boxer but an even better friend’

BOXERS across the city are fundraising for one of their own after he fell ill.

Jason Evans is a former boxing coach who is currently receiving 24/7 care following a seizure.

A well-liked boxing coach, Jason helped out at a number of clubs across Portsmouth, making him a recognisable face in the city’s boxing community.

With the recent deterioration of his health, that same community is rallying behind him for his most important fight.

Colin Williams coached alongside Jason at Heart of Portsmouth boxing academy in Omega Street.

He said: ‘I coached with Jason for about five years, but have known each other for about 30 years.

‘When we heard about what had happened to him, all of us were devastated.

‘Jason was a great boxer, but he was an even better friend.’

The boxers, friends and family will all be coming together this weekend for a fundraising event – to help Jason’s parents travel to visit him while he is in care.

The event will be taking place on Saturday at Unity Hall in Coburg Street, Portsmouth from 10am-12pm – where the Portsmouth Stacey ABC trains.

Yinka Bello from the boxing club said: ‘Jason was a keen member and I had the pleasure of boxing with him frequently.

‘He was someone who always wanted to give something back to the community.

‘Jason was always a direct but he was a very nice person – just a typical Pompey lad really. Hopefully we can now give something back to him and his family.’

For the event, the gym will be opened up and a book will be available to friends of Jason to sign.

A JustGiving page has also been set up – if you would like to donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-williams-jason-evans.