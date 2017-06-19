Haringey Box Cup success for Jones

Ebonie Jones has won a prestigious Haringey Box Cup title.

The Portsmouth fighter, representing British Army Boxing Team, took gold in the women’s 54kg category against Europe’s best amateurs at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Jones joins an illustrious list of names that includes world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Olympic double-gold medallist Nicola Adams to win a Haringey Box Cup title.

The 19-year-old is in just her first senior season and landed the England Boxing Elite National Championship earlier this year.

She was also crowned European champion as a junior.