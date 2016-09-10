Kudus given path back into honour mix

BIOLA KUDUS has been handed a route back into the title mix via an all-new cruiserweight box cup.

And there could be the chance for the Leigh Park banger to settle the score with an old rival.

Kudus meets Ryan Crawford on September 17 in London as he bids to kick-start his pro career.

And the competition format of the event gives the 30-year-old a chance to pick up some silverware.

Kudus knows victory at the York Hall in London could set up a showdown with Karl Wheeler later this year.

Wheeler triumphed over the 6-1 man in two see-saw rounds in March.

That’s an intriguing prospect, with the winner of the competition also being put in mandatory position to fight for the Southern Area title.

Kudus said: ‘These are two fights which can get me back into the mix.

‘It’s an exciting competition because all the fights are 50-50 contests.

‘Crawford was a heavyweight and is a strong come-forward boxer.

‘It’s a strong test but I’m going into his backyard and going to win.

‘I could up end up fighting Karl Wheeler, but I’m fully focused on Crawford

‘There are some big fights out there for me.

‘But I need to show what I can in the box cup to put myself back up there.’

Kudus has been undertaking some top-drawer sparring to ready himself for the contest.

The former Heart of Portsmouth amateur has shared the ring with Portsmouth favourite Tony Oakey.

Scotland’s Stephen Simmons and world-title contender Ovill McKenzie have also offered Kudus some tough preparation work.

Kudus added: ‘The sparring has been great.

‘I started my sparring with Tony, Stephen Simmons is a powerful guy and Ovill is preparing for his world-title fight with Marco Huck.

‘These are renowned and strong boxers I can learn from.’

Tickets for Kudus’ fight are priced £35 and £60 (ringside). For details contact Kudus on Twitter (@BiolaKudus).