Losing isn’t an option as Couzens readies for war

Danny Couzens steps into boxing’s last-chance saloon tonight.

And the Titchfield battler is ready to face the charge of Ossie Jervier head on in the cruiserweight Fight Cup final in London.

Bethnal Green’s York Hall will stage the contest with a shot at the Southern Area title the prize for the winner.

A lengthy training camp has gone perfectly for the 32-year-old who feels he goes into battle in the shape of his life.

Jervier represents a powerful rough-house barrier to success, as he showed stopping Jose Lopes last time out

Couzens acknowledged that but knows what’s at stake with defeat leaving the loser’s options limited moving forward.

Couzens said: ‘He’s a good fighter. Strong, powerful and can pull a punch out of the bag.

‘But If I want to get back up there I have to win this.

‘It’s a tough fight but this will put me in the top 15. I’m confident of doing that and need to do it.

‘It’s a final eliminator for the Southern Area and I need to take that opportunity. I’m mandatory for that with a win.

‘I’ve probably been more dedicated to this than ever before.

‘You only get so many opportunities and I’m starting to get a bit older now.

‘Training has gone well. In fact, I’d say it’s the best camp I’ve had. I’ve done loads of rounds with Joel (McIntyre) and had no injuries.

‘I’ve put the work in. I want to get my hands on that Southern Area belt.

‘I’ve been close before and I know what I have to do.

‘I’m always in good fights. They’re always exciting.

‘You have to give the public what they want after spending their hard-earned money – and this will be no different.’

The clash with Jervier has all the hallmarks of the kind of all-action affair Couzens is often involved in.

Londoner Jervier brings a 4-2 record to the table with all of his successes coming by stoppage.

Couzens knows his rival has the power to take him out with one punch but warned him he brings power to the table, too.

And the 8-10-2 man is ready to meet his rival head on.

Couzens said: ‘I’m not going on the back foot and am happy to meet fire with fire.

‘He’s going to come straight at me and I’ll be there waiting for him.

‘I know he will try to wear me down and throw bombs.

‘If he starts walking on to a couple he’ll soon know about it, though!

‘My weight was down a long while back and I’ve not had to worry about that. It’s been fitness and technical stuff.

‘Skill-wise, I don’t think he’s on the same level as me.

‘He can punch hard – but so can I. I think it makes for an exciting fight.’