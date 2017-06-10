Maggs powers from Titchfield ace on way to national glory

Tommy Maggs has continued his rise after storming to back-to-back England Boxing Schools’ Championships titles.

The Titchfield talent cruised to victory in the final of the national event in Manchester.

Tommy Maggs, centre, with his Titchfield coaches. Picture: England Boxing/Chris Bevan

Maggs, nicknamed Tommy Gun, overcame fancied West Ham talent Prince Dubois to succeed at 62kg.

Now the 13-year-old has further glory in his sights as he aims to secure a spot at the European Schoolboy Championships in Romania next month.

Victory there would break new ground for his club and rekindle memories of their glory period in the 80s.

The selection camp for that event takes place in Birmingham tomorrow with Maggs keen to show more of the same quality which carried him to the title.

Tommy Maggs on his way to victory. Picture: England Boxing/Chris Bevan

The final eventually saw Dubois disqualified in the third round for repeatedly spitting out his gumshield.

Titchfield coach Tim Henderson felt that came as a result of Maggs’ dominance building throughout the contest.

Henderson spoke of his and the club’s pride at the victory and what could lie ahead for their charge.

He said: ‘He boxed brilliantly.

‘The opponent was a big, strong lad but he ended up getting disqualified in the third round.

‘He was spitting his gumshield out. Every time Tommy put it on him he didn’t like it.

‘It looked like he was looking for a way out after the second round.

‘The scorecards were wide and he was really giving him a hard time.

‘Tommy is so strong for his age and he showed that.

‘You had to feel for the other lad, he was just outclassed on the day and Tommy did the business.

‘The goal is set for him now because we’ve never had a European champion.

‘He’s really put us back on the map.

‘It’s put us in a good position as a club and we’ve had a really good season.

‘It’s taken a few years but we’re starting to reap the benefits now and have some real, good juniors.’

Meanwhile, Moneyfields pair Jay Cooper and Taylor Sutton came up just short at the final hurdle.

Sutton, 13, lost out to Forest Hall’s Rhys Barber for the second time at 59kg.

And there was a narrow split-decision reverse for Cooper, 14, against Sharpstyle’s Danny Robb at 48kg.

Both boxers have also been selected for the England camp, though, to continue a fine season for Moneys.