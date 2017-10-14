McKinson tasked with taking out hero

Have your say

MIKEY McKINSON is out to topple one of his heroes as big-time boxing returns to Portsmouth.

McKinson is set to take on decorated welterweight Colin Lynes as he tops a stacked card at the Mountbatten Centre on November 25.

The veteran former British and European champion provides a step up in class for the 23-year-old, as he puts his unbeaten record on the line.

The contest is given additional spice with McKinson long following Lynes’ career.

Father, Mike Ballingall, worked in Lynes’ corner in the 39-year-old’s prime along with respected local cutsman Frankie Hopkins.

That provides the link between the pair, who are now set to go up against each other in an intriguing match-up

Ballingall said: ‘The top of the bill is Mikey.

‘We’ve had all these people help us to get to where he is now.

‘Now we’re on the verge of getting to the next level.

‘Colin Lynes has been around for a long time – and what a great name to face.

‘Myself and Frankie Hopkins were in the corner with Colin Lynes on a number of occasions when he was with (boxing trainer) Paul Cook.

‘He’s a gentleman. Very professional, meticulous and disciplined.

‘When he fought in the final of Prizefighter he had a picture taken with Mikey.

‘He’s got his arm around Mikey when he was 13.

‘It’s someone Mikey looked up to. I don’t think anyone saw them fighting 10 years down the line.

‘But what a match-up that’s going to be.’

Despite Lynes being at the end of a 19-year boxing career, Ballingall still views the contest as a dangerous assignment for McKinson.

He said: ‘It’s all about bringing the fighters along and stepping them up to the next level.

‘Colin Lynes is a fitness fanatic and is always in great condition.

‘He’s definitely the most decorated fighter Mikey’s come across, even if he’s not in his prime.

‘Colin will see this as his last chance before he hangs up his gloves. There’s no doubt he’s a massive threat.’

Floyd Moore, Dave Birmingham and Lucas Ballingall are all on the show, along with African champ Paul Kamanga.

Ballingall added: ‘I don’t think there’s been a show as big as this since the days of Tony Oakey.

‘As far as credentials are concerned, there’s been nothing near it. Nowhere near it.

‘If people want to see excellent boxing on their doorstep come out and support the show. We want to make it a sell-out show.

‘If this is a successful show there’s every chance we can go on to bigger and better things – and hopefully one day TV shows.’