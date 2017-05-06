Moneys rich in talent as fab five aim for glory

MONEYFIELDS’ fab five are kings of the Southern Counties.

The quintet have all progressed in England Boxing Schools’ Championships after a string of impressive performances.

And now they are out to continue their charge in the pre-quarter-finals this weekend.

Jay Cooper, Bobby Prior, Sam Mckeowen, Harley Macpherson and Taylor Sutton make up the bursting Moneys squad involved.

Cooper has already overcome Team Wiseman’s former finalist, Frankie Stanley, in the county finals, before the 14-year-old beat Tenterton’s Jack Cosgrove at 48kg.

Prior goes at 46kg after the 13-year-old defeated Golden Ring’s Owen Sharret and Gosport’s Dominic Sharp at the Southern Counties’ stage.

McKeowen beat St Mary’s Alfie Blackwell, with the 13-year-old entered at 38.5kg, while Sutton, 13, defeated Poseidon’s Kieran Ray at 59kg. McPherson progressed with a walkover.

Now the best of the Western Counties lie ahead for those in action today at Camberley.

Tiverton’s John Penfold will provide Prior’s opposition, with Macpherson up against Barton Hill’s Nile Thomas.

Cooper has been matched with Trowbridge boxer Jimmy J Jordan as he looks to continue his march towards the national finals

That leaves Sutton and Mckeowen watching on after being given walkovers.

Moneys coach, Colin Hooker, explained it’s not been an easy path for his talents.

But they’ve dug deep – and he feels they have every chance of going a long way in the competition.

Hooker said: ‘We’ve got five in, five through and they all boxed well.

‘Two have now got walkovers but we’ve got three boxing in tough bouts.

‘They are all good lads. Sam’s had five and won four since he’s been with us. Jay’s has had 21 bouts now and has boxed all the top kids now.

‘Frankie Stanley was last year’s finalist and he boxed a kid who’d won five out of six.

‘Jay had been in bed all week with a virus, so he’s done well.

‘Taylor has had a bad back but is okay now.

‘It’s been a bit rocky but we’re getting there now and we’re winning.

‘There are some tough ones but I think they’ll be okay.

‘Three have been to the finals so they’ve got what it takes to get there.

‘Hopefully they can now go that one stage further.’

Meanwhile, Heart of Portsmouth host a stacked show at the Pyramids in Southsea tomorrow.

An exciting match-up between heavyweight Greg Bridet and beaten national finalist Natty Ngwenya is a standout.

Tickets cost £10 (adults), £5 (children. Boxing starts 7.30pm.