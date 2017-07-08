Moore: I have to prove I still have the hunger

FLOYD MOORE’S out to prove he’s still got the hunger to get among the belts.

The Fareham braveheart returns to the ring after a 14-month absence today as he meets durable journeyman Lee Connelly London’s York Hall.

It’s a chance for the 26-year-old to make an impact and show he’s still got the desire to make a mark in boxing.

Fatherhood and a lack of focus combined to see the two-time Southern Area champion take time out from the sport.

But the popular ticket seller explained he feels rejuvenated and has set his sights on the winning the English title at lightweight.

Moore knows, however, Connelly will be a test which tells him if he still has the fire for the noble art burning inside.

He said: ‘It’s going well – better than it’s been for a long while.

‘I’m enjoying training again, I’m going about it properly and losing the weight properly.

‘I think I needed a break, really. I want to be in the gym and out running now. I’m feeling good.

‘My missus has had a baby and I’m doing it for the family now.

‘I’m still young. I’m only 26 but I know I won’t get loads of chances, so I need to give it a proper crack.

‘I want to give it my best shot and see how far I can go.

‘He’s tough, so it’ll make me realise if I’ve still got it and how much I want it.

‘I’d like to think I could win the English title. That’s the aim.

‘I’ve won the Southern Area twice, so it’s realistic.’

Connelly brings a losing 6-25-2 record into the contest with Moore, who’s aiming to improve his 14-6-1 standing.

The Derbyshire man’s resume doesn’t tell the tale of taking fights at short notice and giving large amounts of weight away to his opponents, though.

Connelly does hold a win over Moore’s stablemate Ross Jameson last year, however.

Jameson took rising star Conor Benn the distance three weeks after that loss.

Moore knows a fully-prepared Connelly will offer problems.

But he is targeting making a statement – and returning with a bang.

Moore said: ‘It’s the sort of fight I’ve been known to struggle with in the past. He’ll come and have a go.

‘He comes for a scrap, so I’m not overlooking him.

‘If he’s trained properly he can give anyone a hard time.

‘He can be caught, though, where he goes for it – and if I catch anyone they go over.

‘I want to make a statement, really – and that means stopping him.’