No problems as Mckinson rips up title script

MIKEY McKINSON has set his sights on moving into boxing’s big league after his breakthrough moment.

And The Problem has welcomed the prospect of clash with Conor Benn after ripping up the script against Swindon’s Ryan Martin.

McKinson silenced the home crowd with a unanimous 97-95, 97-94, 98-93 points win in enemy territory on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was the underdog as he lifted the WBC youth world title, once held by the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Danny Garcia.

Now the Portsmouth welterweight is out for a TV contest after being fired up the rankings.

And he would have no issue in taking on the unbeaten son of super-middleweight great Nigel Benn.

McKinson said: ‘I went into the lion’s den in an all-action fight and clearly came out on top.

‘I’ve proven myself against a class opponent. I’ve proved myself and proved I belong at title level.

‘Benn’s one who I could fight for the title with it being a youth belt. He’s my weight and with a big promoter.

‘I’m not sure if they’d want to give him such a risk but I’m here and I’ve got the belt. I’d be happy to fight him.

‘There will be a lot of people who want to fight me now my name is out there with the big boys.

‘It’s only the beginning for me.

‘The phone will start ringing now and it’s whatever opportunity I get.

‘I want to fight on TV against whoever wants to fight me. We’ll take whatever chance comes our way.

‘I’m an unbeaten lad with a title.

‘I’ve got something people want and my foot’s through the door. I want big fights now and I can’t wait for them.’

McKinson, who had former pro stars Tony Oakey and Craig Watson in his corner, reserved praise for Martin but felt he won the mental war.

He said: ‘He was the big favourite going into the fight and a star in his area. I think I was underestimated but me and my team were so confident.

‘I went in to boos but just smiled away. I felt so strong mentally.

‘That was a massive factor because whenever he had a good round, I’d bounce straight back.

‘He started to lose it mentally.

‘I knew I had him when he started to talk to me.

‘I knew I’d won and was in his head.

‘It wasn’t a close fight. The rounds were close but I kept nicking them and they built up as it went on.

‘He’s a fantastic fighter, though, and his reaction was brilliant afterwards.

‘I gave everything to the training camp and dieted 14 weeks straight.

‘My daughter, Tiarna, was born two weeks into the camp, so I’ve been away from her quite a lot. I’ve been working, in the gym and out running.

‘I’ve missed quite a lot and my girlfriend, Molly, has been so supportive.

‘I’ve had great support from my team and sponsors. There’s exciting fights ahead.’